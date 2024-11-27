Axis Capital price target raised to $127 from $118 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Kligerman raised the firm’s price target on Axis Capital (AXS) to $127 from $118 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted management reiterated its confidence in its underwriting and reserve strength, and discussed the company’s new “centralized CUO” underwriting review process and revised long-term incentive compensation.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AXS:
- AXIS Capital Reports Strong Q3 Financial Performance
- AXS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Axis Capital price target raised to $96 from $81 at BofA
- Axis Capital price target raised to $95 from $88 at Jefferies
- Axis Capital initiated with a Buy at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.