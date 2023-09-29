News & Insights

AXIS Capital Launches Collateralized Reinsurer With Stone Point Credit

September 29, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - On Friday, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) and its subsidiaries and branches announced a new partnership with Stone Point Credit Adviser LLC to create Monarch Point Re, a collateralized reinsurer that will be based in Bermuda.

The launch included a capital raise of over $400 million in equity, with AXIS Capital investing $75 million and Stone Point Credit investing $75 million.

Monarch Point Re will underwrite a variety of casualty reinsurance businesses, with AXIS Capital subsidiaries retroceding about $400 million of reinsurance written premium in the first year.

Stone Point Credit will exclusively manage Monarch Point Re's investments and plans to invest in a diverse portfolio of corporate credit.

This launch is part of AXIS Capital's ongoing efforts to expand its capacity through third-party capital and better serve its customers and distribution partners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

