AXIS Capital Holdings' SERIES E Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $19.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.08% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AXS.PRE was trading at a 20.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AXS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE:

In Wednesday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AXS) are down about 1.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.