AXIS Capital Holdings' Series E Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AXS.PRE was trading at a 14.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS.PRE shares, versus AXS:

Below is a dividend history chart for AXS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE:

In Monday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) is currently down about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AXS) are down about 2%.

