AXIS Capital Holdings' Series E Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, AXS.PRE was trading at a 14.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS.PRE shares, versus AXS:
Below is a dividend history chart for AXS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) is currently down about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AXS) are up about 0.1%.
Also see:
Funds Holding CNTY
MYSZ Historical Stock Prices
VRPX Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.