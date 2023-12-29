AXIS Capital Holdings' SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.375), with shares changing hands as low as $21.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.79% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AXS.PRE was trading at a 14.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of AXS.PRE shares, versus AXS:
Below is a dividend history chart for AXS.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE:
In Friday trading, AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's 5.50% SERIES E PREFERRED SHARE (Symbol: AXS.PRE) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AXS) are up about 0.4%.
