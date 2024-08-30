Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Axis Capital (AXS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $80 in the previous session. Axis Capital has gained 43.9% since the start of the year compared to the 16.3% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 29.8% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 30, 2024, Axis Capital reported EPS of $2.93 versus consensus estimate of $2.52 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.86%.

For the current fiscal year, Axis Capital is expected to post earnings of $10.69 per share on $6.12 billion in revenues. This represents an 8.63% change in EPS on a 6.96% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.59 per share on $6.72 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.39% and 9.95%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Axis Capital may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Axis Capital has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 13.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.5X versus its peer group's average of 13.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Axis Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Axis Capital passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Axis Capital shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does AXS Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AXS have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG). HRTG has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 60.53%, and for the current fiscal year, HRTG is expected to post earnings of $1.93 per share on revenue of $817.71 million.

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. have gained 111.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.44X and a P/CF of 12.13X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 12% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AXS and HRTG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

