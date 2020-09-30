Dividends
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.88, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $43.88, representing a -34.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.25 and a 37.9% increase over the 52 week low of $31.82.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.66. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -84.52%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

