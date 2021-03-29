Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $50.37, representing a -6.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.96 and a 53.47% increase over the 52 week low of $32.82.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 292.79%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.