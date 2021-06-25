Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2021

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.58, the dividend yield is 3.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $49.58, representing a -15.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.61 and a 35.17% increase over the 52 week low of $36.68.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 301.92%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

