Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.44% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.83, the dividend yield is 3.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $50.83, representing a -23.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.16 and a 59.74% increase over the 52 week low of $31.82.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -142.59%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

