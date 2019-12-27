Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.56, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $59.56, representing a -11.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.51 and a 21.06% increase over the 52 week low of $49.20.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 47.74%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AXS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

