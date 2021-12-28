Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AXS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AXS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.87, the dividend yield is 3.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AXS was $52.87, representing a -9.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.61 and a 19.45% increase over the 52 week low of $44.26.

AXS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). AXS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.53. Zacks Investment Research reports AXS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 302.56%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the axs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

