Axis Capital Holdings (FRA:AXV) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 62.48

The average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings (FRA:AXV) has been revised to 62.48 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 57.87 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.23 to a high of 75.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.16% from the latest reported closing price of 52.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXV is 0.30%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 94,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,900K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXV by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 6,778K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,704K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXV by 10.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,904K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXV by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,377K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXV by 8.17% over the last quarter.

