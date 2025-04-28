AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $AXS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS ($AXS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,803,358,030 and earnings of $2.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AXS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $AXS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES A DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,373,673 shares for an estimated $399,999,881.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AXS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.