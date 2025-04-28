AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $AXS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS ($AXS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,803,358,030 and earnings of $2.72 per share.
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $AXS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES A DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,373,673 shares for an estimated $399,999,881.
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 766,852 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,958,424
- FIL LTD added 495,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,893,486
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 426,258 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,774,983
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 368,016 shares (-62.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,613,577
- SWEDBANK AB added 351,139 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,117,938
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 321,608 shares (+79.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,500,900
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 305,493 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,072,789
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AXS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
