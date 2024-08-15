Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Axis Capital (AXS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axis Capital is a member of our Finance group, which includes 860 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Axis Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXS' full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AXS has returned 33.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Axis Capital is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ellington Credit (EARN). The stock is up 13.4% year-to-date.

For Ellington Credit, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Axis Capital is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.7% this year, meaning that AXS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ellington Credit falls under the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this industry has 31 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.2%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Axis Capital and Ellington Credit. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

