Is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Axis Capital Holdings (AXS). AXS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AXS's P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.60. Over the past 12 months, AXS's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.11.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. AXS has a P/S ratio of 1.15. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.24.

Finally, our model also underscores that AXS has a P/CF ratio of 9.81. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.70. Within the past 12 months, AXS's P/CF has been as high as 12.84 and as low as 7.23, with a median of 9.31.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) may be another strong Insurance - Property and Casualty stock to add to your shortlist. WRB is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

W.R. Berkley is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 14.01 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.04. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 28.44 and average PEG ratio of 2.83.

WRB's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.21 and as low as 11.73, with a median of 13.14. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.69, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.38.

Furthermore, W.R. Berkley holds a P/B ratio of 2.87 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.60. WRB's P/B has been as high as 3.05, as low as 2.32, with a median of 2.63 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Axis Capital Holdings and W.R. Berkley's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AXS and WRB is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.