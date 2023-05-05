Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Axis Capital Holdings said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $53.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 95,553K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is 68.00. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.32% from its latest reported closing price of 53.41.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is 5,431MM, an increase of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,193K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,133K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 6,778K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,544K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,923K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 8.10% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,575K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,579K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 4.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,359K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,490K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

