AXIS Capital (AXS) Rises 30% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS have rallied 30.4% year to date, compared with the industry’s increase of 21%, the Finance sector’s rise of 11.4% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s rise of 15%.



A compelling and diversified product portfolio, underwriting excellence, digital capabilities and solid capital position continue to drive this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) specialty and global reinsurer.



AXS, aiming for leadership in specialty risks, has a VGM Score of B. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axis Capital’s 2025 earnings has moved 0.4% north in the past seven days, reflecting analyst optimism.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Acting in Favor of AXS

AXIS Capital envisions being a leading specialty underwriter and thus focuses on growth areas, including wholesale insurance and lower middle markets. Its exit from the volatile catastrophe and property reinsurance space and reducing risk exposure while concentrating on accident and health, casualty, credit and surety, and specialty reinsurance lines bodes well for growth.



The Insurance segment is poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio of global specialty businesses, leadership positions and growth opportunities across major business lines. The Reinsurance business should benefit from strong cycle management that focuses on improving the business mix.



AXIS Capital is also working with its distribution partners to use expanding digital capabilities to create new business growth in desirable smaller accounts.

Optimistic Growth Projection

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $10.04, indicating an increase of 1.9% on 4.5% higher revenues of $6 billion. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $11.05, indicating an increase of 10.1% on 9% higher revenues of $6.5 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 27.1%, better than the industry average of 10.7%. We expect 2026 EPS to witness a three-year CAGR of 6.9%.

Impressive Dividend History

Axis Capital has an impressive history of distributing wealth to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks. It hiked its dividend for 18 straight years. Its dividend yield is currently 2.4%, way above the industry average of 0.3%. The insurer boasts one of the highest dividend yields among its peers.

Return on Capital

AXS’ trailing 12-month return on equity is 19.1%, ahead of the industry average of 7.8%. Return on equity, a profitability measure, reflects how effectively a company is utilizing its shareholders.



Also, the return on invested capital (ROIC) in the trailing 12 months was 11.1%, better than the industry average of 5.9%. Its ROIC has been increasing over the last few quarters amid capital investment made over the same time frame. This reflects the company’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Undervalued Shares

AXS shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.2, lower than the industry average of 1.6.



Pricing at a discount to the industry average gives a better entry point to investors. Also, it has a Value Score of A.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are RLI Corporation RLI, Palomar Holdings PLMR and ProAssurance Corporation PRA. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RLI Corporation’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average beat being 132.39%. Year to date, shares of RLI have gained 8.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies 18.2% and 4.1% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Palomar’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.10%. Year to date, PLMR’s stock has surged 65.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2024 and 2025 earnings indicates 26.3% and 18.5% year-over-year growth, respectively.



ProAssurance earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two. Year to date, PRA’s stock has lost 12.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies 371.4% and 72.6% year-over-year growth, respectively.





Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.