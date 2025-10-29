Axis Capital (AXS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Axis Capital (AXS) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.25, compared to $2.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.72, the EPS surprise was +19.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined Ratio - Total : 89.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.3%.

: 89.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.3%. Combined Ratio - Insurance : 85.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89%.

: 85.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89%. Combined Ratio - Reinsurance : 92.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.6%.

: 92.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 95.6%. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total : 58% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.6%.

: 58% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 62.6%. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Insurance : 54.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.4%.

: 54.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.4%. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Reinsurance : 3.2% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total : 19.7% compared to the 20.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 19.7% compared to the 20.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Net premiums earned : $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

: $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.09 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year. Other insurance related income (loss) : $6.59 million compared to the $7.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $6.59 million compared to the $7.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Net investment income : $184.9 million versus $211.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

: $184.9 million versus $211.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment: $366.27 million versus $365.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Axis Capital have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

