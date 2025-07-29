Axis Capital (AXS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Axis Capital (AXS) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $3.29 for the same period compares to $2.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88, the EPS surprise was +14.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Combined Ratio - Total : 88.9% versus 91.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 88.9% versus 91.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total : 57.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.2%.

: 57.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.2%. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Insurance : 12% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Combined Ratio - Reinsurance : 92% versus 101.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 92% versus 101.1% estimated by two analysts on average. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Reinsurance : 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.8%.

: 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.8%. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total : 19.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.3%.

: 19.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.3%. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Insurance : 54.4% compared to the 54.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 54.4% compared to the 54.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Net investment income : $187.3 million compared to the $193.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

: $187.3 million compared to the $193.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year. Net premiums earned : $1.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $1.39 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Other insurance related income (loss) : $8.66 million compared to the $6.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $8.66 million compared to the $6.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment: $360.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $351.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Axis Capital here>>>

Shares of Axis Capital have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

