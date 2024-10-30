Axis Capital (AXS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Axis Capital (AXS) reported $1.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $2.71 for the same period compares to $2.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50, the EPS surprise was +8.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Total : 93.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.5%.

: 93.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 93.5%. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total : 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 61.3%.

: 60.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 61.3%. Net loss and loss expense ratio - Insurance : 58.9% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 58.9% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on two analysts. General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Reinsurance : 3.6% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total : 20.1% versus 19.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20.1% versus 19.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Insurance : 19.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.9%.

: 19.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.9%. Acquisition Cost Ratio - Reinsurance : 20.9% compared to the 23.6% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20.9% compared to the 23.6% average estimate based on two analysts. Net investment income : $205.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%.

: $205.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33%. Net premiums earned : $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $1.37 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Other insurance related income (loss) : $6.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.9%.

: $6.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.9%. Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment : $1.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $974.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

: $1.02 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $974.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%. Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment: $342.85 million versus $415.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.5% change.

Shares of Axis Capital have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.