Axis Capital (AXS), Elpha Secure Join Forces for Cyber Security

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s AXS specialty insurance business segment, AXIS Insurance, has formed a strategic partnership with cyber security company Elpha Secure, in a bid to provide software protection to small businesses.



Elpha Secure, founded in 2018, is a NY-based cybersecurity company. It provides complete cybersecurity solutions to help reduce the impact of cyber threats for small- and medium-sized enterprises. It detects and mitigates potential threats based on system monitoring and analytics, and enables secure remote access to all assets using two-factor authentication.



In a bid to improve the cyber security of small businesses, this partnership can furnish them with cyber insurance and software protection. The cybersecurity company offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) application known as Elphaware which can minimize the risk of common cyber threats. It can provide small and micro businesses with cyber security tools and protections that are expected in today’s marketplace.



Elphaware furnishes its users with fundamental cyber protection from social engineering and malware attacks such as ransomware, and enables small businesses to recover quickly in the event of an incident.



The software will secure encrypted backups of critical data, restore compromised systems quickly, create a Virtual Private Network, and detect insider threat and anomaly.



This partnership will not only protect the businesses from cyber criminals but also enhance the Insurance segment of the property and casualty insurer. This segment offers a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance products to a variety of niche markets on a worldwide basis.



Axis Capital’s lines of business include Professional Lines which provide cyber and privacy insurance. Professional lines, along with other lines of business, contribute a major share of the company’s premium income, driven by new business, favorable rate change and an increase in credit and political risk due to premium adjustments.



Axis Capital makes sure that its customers have much better cyber hygiene. It has partnered with a number of tech companies to ensure that the clients are better educated about cyber risk prevention and recovery.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 44.2% in the past year, compared with the industry’s increase of 30.4%.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in property and casualty industry may look at Fidelity National Financial FNF, Cincinnati Financial CINF and Alleghany Y, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Fidelity National’s bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 41.36%.



Cincinnati Financial surpassed earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.10%.



Alleghany’s bottom line surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters (missed in the other two), the average beat being 34.08%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.