Axis Bank Q2 Profit Rises

October 17, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian bank Axis Bank Limited Thursday reported second-quarter profit of 6,918 crore rupees or 88.20 rupees per share, compared to 5,864 rupees or 75.28 per share last year.

Operating revenues for the quarter rose 16% to 20,205 core rupees from 17,349 crore rupees last year.

Net Interest Income grew 9% year-to-year to 13,483 crores rupees. Net Interest Margin for second-quarter stood at 3.99%.

