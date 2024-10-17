Axis Bank Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Indian bank Axis Bank Limited Thursday reported second-quarter profit of 6,918 crore rupees or 88.20 rupees per share, compared to 5,864 rupees or 75.28 per share last year.

Operating revenues for the quarter rose 16% to 20,205 core rupees from 17,349 crore rupees last year.

Net Interest Income grew 9% year-to-year to 13,483 crores rupees. Net Interest Margin for second-quarter stood at 3.99%.

