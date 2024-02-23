Axis Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:AXB) Price Target Increased by 5.45% to 77.99

The average one-year price target for Axis Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:AXB) has been revised to 77.99 / share. This is an increase of 5.45% from the prior estimate of 73.96 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.36 to a high of 91.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.52% from the latest reported closing price of 65.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Bank Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXB is 0.85%, an increase of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 463,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 97,674K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,198K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,450K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXB by 14.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,913K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXB by 14.58% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 20,884K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODWX - Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund holds 16,230K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

