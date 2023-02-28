US Markets

Axis Bank completes acquisition of Citibank's India consumer business

February 28, 2023 — 09:01 pm EST

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of Citibank's India consumer and non-banking finance businesses.

The transaction, announced in March 2022, has been closed for a cash consideration of 116.03 billion rupees ($1.41 billion).

($1 = 82.5780 Indian rupees)

