Axis Auto Finance Secures Key Approvals at Meeting

November 29, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Axis Auto Finance Inc (TSE:AXIS) has released an update.

Axis Auto Finance Inc. announced the successful approval of all proposals at its Annual General and Special Meeting, including the election of director nominees and a significant transaction with Fionic. Shareholders also authorized the board to proceed with the company’s potential dissolution, reflecting a pivotal moment for Axis in the financial landscape.

