Axis Auto Finance Agrees to Sell Auto Business

October 21, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Axis Auto Finance Inc (TSE:AXIS) has released an update.

Axis Auto Finance Inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Fionic Canada Ltd., involving the sale of its auto finance business for approximately $114 million. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval, with a meeting expected in December, and has been unanimously deemed fair by the company’s board and special committee.

