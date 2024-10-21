Axis Auto Finance Agrees to Sell Auto Business

Axis Auto Finance Inc (TSE:AXIS) has released an update.

Axis Auto Finance Inc. has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Fionic Canada Ltd., involving the sale of its auto finance business for approximately $114 million. The transaction is subject to shareholder approval, with a meeting expected in December, and has been unanimously deemed fair by the company’s board and special committee.

