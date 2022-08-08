Axios agrees to $525 mln buyout deal with Cox Enterprises - NYT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Axios has agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises in a deal that values the digital media firm at $525 million, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The deal is set to close this month, according to the report. (https://nyti.ms/3PfRjyo)

Axios did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

