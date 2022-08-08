US Markets

Axios agrees to $525 mln buyout deal with Cox Enterprises - NYT

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published

Axios has agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises in a deal that values the digital media firm at $525 million, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Axios has agreed to sell itself to Cox Enterprises in a deal that values the digital media firm at $525 million, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The deal is set to close this month, according to the report. (https://nyti.ms/3PfRjyo)

Axios did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular