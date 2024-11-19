Axiom Properties Director Change and Share Interest

Axiom Properties Ltd (AU:AXI) has released an update.
Axiom Properties Ltd announces the departure of John Sylvester Howe from its board, as he ceases his role as a director. Howe’s indirect interest includes a significant holding of 4,290,450 ordinary shares through Weathered Howe & Associates Pty Ltd. This change marks a notable shift in the company’s governance, potentially impacting investor sentiment.
