Axing Australia's Taipan helicopters to cost 400 jobs, manufacturer says

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Some 400 Australian aerospace support workers will have to be made redundant after the government brought forward the retirement of a fleet of MRH90 Taipan military helicopters, the head of the European manufacturer told Reuters.

NHIndustries President Axel Aloccio also rebuffed any concerns that the decision to stop flying was linked to a safety issue following a fatal crash in July, saying engineers had found no malfunction so far in an Australia-led investigation.

Australia's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment out of hours.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler)

