AXIM' Partner Empowered Files EUA With FDA For Use Of Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - AXIM Biotechnologies Inc. (AXIM.OB) said that its manufacturing partner, Empowered Diagnostics, has filed an Emergency Use Authorization or EUA application with the US Food and Drug Administration for the approval to use ImmunoPass, the company's rapid test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies, to detect COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of-care locations.

AXIM said earlier this month that it completed clinical trials, identifying that operators found ImmunoPass easy to use and that they encountered no issues in using the company's test to measure participants' levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies.

