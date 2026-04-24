AXIL Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y, Margins Shrink on Higher Costs

Shares of AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL have declined 0.6% since reporting results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 8.1% return. Over the past month, the stock has fallen 1.6% compared with a 2.2% decline for the broader index, indicating relatively milder weakness on a shorter-term basis.

AXIL reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of $7.3 million, reflecting a 5.4% increase from $6.9 million in the year-ago period. However, profitability weakened, with net income declining sharply to $0.2 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, from $0.6 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, a year earlier. Gross profit was flat at approximately $5 million, though the gross margin contracted to 69.1% from 71.7% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA also fell to $0.5 million from $0.9 million, highlighting pressure on the operating performance despite revenue growth.

AXIL Brands, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AXIL Brands, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AXIL Brands, Inc. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

Operating expenses rose 10.1% year over year to $4.8 million, representing 66.2% of sales versus 63.3% a year ago due to higher sales and marketing investments. Income from operations declined to $214,239 from $583,109, reflecting margin compression. Cost of sales increased 15.1%, outpacing revenue growth and pushing cost of sales as a percentage of revenues to 30.9% from 28.3% due to tariffs.

On a balance sheet level, the company maintained liquidity with cash of $5.5 million as of Feb. 28, 2026, up from $4.8 million at the end of May 2025. However, the operating cash flow for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 declined to $0.8 million from $1.7 million in the prior-year period, indicating weaker cash generation.

Management Commentary

Management attributed the quarter’s margin pressure to seasonal order patterns and increased spending tied to retail distribution expansion. The company emphasized that these investments are strategic and aimed at driving long-term revenue growth and strengthening brand awareness. Leadership highlighted that the hearing protection segment continues to serve as the primary growth engine, supported by expanding national retail partnerships.

The company also underscored significant expansion in its retail footprint, with store count rising to approximately 6,000 locations from fewer than 1,800 a year earlier. Management expressed confidence in scaling the business into a multi-channel consumer platform and maintaining profitability while investing in growth initiatives.

Factors Influencing Performance

Several factors contributed to the mixed financial performance. Revenue growth was driven by increased demand for hearing enhancement and protection products, partially offset by weaker sales in the hair and skincare segment due to the absence of a large distributor order seen in the prior year.

Margin compression stemmed from higher tariffs and customs duties, which elevated costs of sales, along with a roughly $400,000 increase in sales and marketing expenses. These investments were linked to retail promotions and broader brand-building initiatives. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 6.5% from 12.9%, reflecting the combined impacts of higher costs and operating leverage pressures.

Guidance & Outlook

AXIL provided an optimistic outlook. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues of $8-$10 million, implying year-over-year growth of 39-74%. The gross margin is projected between 67% and 71%.

For fiscal 2026, AXIL anticipates revenues between $30.2 million and $32.2 million, indicating growth of 15-23% from that reported in fiscal 2025. Management indicated that continued retail expansion and execution of its growth strategy are expected to support this outlook.

Other Developments

In the fiscal third quarter, AXIL announced several retail and partnership expansions. These included a new order with Home Depot for online distribution of select products, distribution agreements with Sportsman’s Warehouse covering 70 stores and online channels, and a planned rollout across 3,700 Walmart stores beginning in the first half of calendar 2026. The company expanded its licensing agreement with Monster Jam.

These developments underscore AXIL’s strategy to broaden its retail presence and diversify distribution channels, positioning the company for continued top-line growth despite near-term margin pressures.

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