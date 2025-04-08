AXIL Brands Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - AXIL Brands Inc. (AXIL) reported a profit for third quarter of $0.6 million

The company's bottom line came in at $0.6 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $6.922 million from $6.469 million last year.

AXIL Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.6 Mln. vs. $0.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $6.922 Mln vs. $6.469 Mln last year.

