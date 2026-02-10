Markets

Axiata Group Berhad Selects Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil As Group CEO

February 10, 2026 — 06:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Axiata Group Berhad (AXXTF.PK), Tuesday announced the appointment of Nik Rizal Kamil Nik Ibrahim Kamil as the Group's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective June 1, 2026, succeeding Vivek Sood.

Nik Rizal, who is currently the Group's Chief Financial Officer, also serves on the boards of several Axiata Group companies.

Prior to joining Axiata, Nik Rizal served as Group Chief Financial Officer of RHB Bank.

Axiata's stock closed at $0.5905 on the OTC Markets.

