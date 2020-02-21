Axiata bids for digital banking license in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group AXIA.KL has bid for a digital banking licence and is in talks with the central bank, deputy chief executive Mohd Izzaddin Idris said on Friday.

Axiata is in discussions with eleven companies as potential partners for the licence, Mohd Izzaddin said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

