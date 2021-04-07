Axiata and Telenor to announce corporate deal involving mobile units-source

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL and Norway's Telenor ASA TEL.OL are set to announce on Thursday a corporate transaction that involves the Malaysian mobile operations of both firms, a source familiar with the matter said.

Trading in shares of DiGi.com Bhd DSOM.KL, which counts Telenor as its biggest shareholder, and Axiata, was suspended earlier in the day pending "a material announcement," Axiata and DiGi.com said.

The source declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Telenor, Axiata and DiGi.com didn't immediately respond to a Reuters query for comment.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee & Shri Navaratnam)

