News & Insights

Stocks

Axial Retailing Reports Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 04, 2024 — 09:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Axial Retailing, Inc. (JP:8255) has released an update.

Axial Retailing Inc. reported a 3.9% increase in net sales to 137.8 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company also completed a four-for-one stock split on April 1, 2024, impacting earnings per share calculations. These financial results reflect a challenging period as the company navigates changes in the retail market landscape.

For further insights into JP:8255 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.