Axial Retailing Reports Growth Amid Profit Decline

Axial Retailing Inc. reported a 3.9% increase in net sales to 137.8 billion yen for the six months ending September 30, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company also completed a four-for-one stock split on April 1, 2024, impacting earnings per share calculations. These financial results reflect a challenging period as the company navigates changes in the retail market landscape.

