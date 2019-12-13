Axel Springer's New Berlin Office Building To Be Inaugurated In 2020

(RTTNews) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) announced Friday that its new office building in Berlin will be completed on schedule and on budget. The traditional handover of the key will be done on December 19, while the official opening and inauguration will be in 2020.

The new building, which started constructing in 2016, is located on a 10,000 square-meter plot at the site of the the former wall in the heart of the erstwhile newspaper district. It was designed by the Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas, Office for Metropolitan Architecture.

Altogether, over 52,000 square meters will be available for a total of 3,500 employees. Beginning in spring next year, Axel Springer's various units and companies will move in.

Axel Springer will celebrate the official opening of the new office building with a series of events highlighting both the history and the future of the company.

The company said the series will kick off in late February with the placement of "Stolperstein" cobblestones as part of a small ceremony in remembrance of the Berliners who were ousted from the former newspaper district, deported and in some cases murdered.

