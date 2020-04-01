Axel Springer To Delist On April 6 From Frankfurt Stock Exchange - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German media holding company Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) announced Wednesday that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed that its delisting application has been approved. The Axel Springer SE shares will be delisted from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with the stock exchange regulations at the end of April 6, 2020.

Thereafter, the Axel Springer SE shares can no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after being a listed company for a 35-year period.

Axel Springer SE assumes that the stock exchanges in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart as well as Tradegate Exchange will end the inclusion of the Axel Springer SE shares in the open market likely in close temporal proximity with the delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Heralding a new phase of growth after departure from the stock market, Axel Springer said it will focus all its attention on its ambitious goal of becoming the world market leader in digital journalism and digital classifieds along with its strategic partner KKR (KKR). It added that the newly won freedom will be used to systematically implement and accelerate the strategy of growth and investments.

