Axel Springer says 2020 will be significantly lower than forecast

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

German publisher Axel Springer on Monday scrapped its 2020 earnings forecast, saying results would be significantly lower due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer SPRGn.DE on Monday scrapped its 2020 earnings forecast, saying results would be significantly lower due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company added it intends to keep the proposed dividend at 1.16 euros per share.

The annual shareholder meeting, initially due April 22, would be postponed to the second half of June this year, Springer said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edward Taylor)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters