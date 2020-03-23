Axel Springer says 2020 will be significantly lower than forecast

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German publisher Axel Springer SPRGn.DE on Monday scrapped its 2020 earnings forecast, saying results would be significantly lower due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The company added it intends to keep the proposed dividend at 1.16 euros per share.

The annual shareholder meeting, initially due April 22, would be postponed to the second half of June this year, Springer said.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edward Taylor)

