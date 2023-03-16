Axel Springer replaces top editors at mass-selling newspaper Bild

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

March 16, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German media group Axel Springer said on Thursday it was replacing top editors at mass-selling newspaper Bild with immediate effect.

Bild's editorial board is being downsized and reorganised, with the leadership team to consist of two people instead of four, Axel Springer said in a statement.

Marion Horn will take over the chairmanship of the Bild group's chief editors with immediate effect, and Robert Schneider will become Bild editor-in-chief on April 17.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.