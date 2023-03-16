Axel Springer replaces top editors at mass-selling newspaper Bild

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German media group Axel Springer said on Thursday it was replacing top editors at mass-selling newspaper Bild with immediate effect.

Bild's editorial board is being downsized and reorganised, with the leadership team to consist of two people instead of four, Axel Springer said in a statement.

Marion Horn will take over the chairmanship of the Bild group's chief editors with immediate effect, and Robert Schneider will become Bild editor-in-chief on April 17.

