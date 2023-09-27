Axel Springer pulls out of Swiss joint venture with Rinigier

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Axel Springer sold its stake in a joint venture in Switzerland with publishing house Ringier as part of its strategy towards becoming a purely digital media firm, the German media group said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer sold its 35% economic stake in Ringier Axel Springer Schweiz to its joint venture partner, making Ringier the sole owner of 20 magazine and journal titles in Switzerland.

The companies will remain joint venture partners in Poland and continue to operate brands there such as Newsweek and Onet.

"It is our declared goal to establish Axel Springer as a purely digital media company," so the sale of its share was a logical step for the firm, said Springer CEO Matthias Doepfner.

The deal is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Ringier Axel Springer Schweiz was founded in 2016 as a 50-50 joint venture and employs around 400 people in Zurich and Lausanne. Springer, the Berlin-based publisher of Bild, and the Swiss publisher had announced in 2010 that they would bring their Eastern European business into a joint venture.

In 2021, Ringier took over all of Springer's shares in Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

