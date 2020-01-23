Axel Springer plans delisting from Frankfurt stock exchange

German media company Axel Springer SE publisher of Germany's Bild newspaper, said on Thursday it planned to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of a 63 euros per share takeover by U.S. private equity investor KKR.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.