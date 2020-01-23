Axel Springer plans delisting from exchange

US Markets

German publisher Axel Springer SE on Thursday said it planned to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that U.S. private equity investor KKR will offer 63 euros per share in cash to the company. [nEQ20jVsYa]

