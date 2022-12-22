Axel Springer CEO pushing for IPO of jobs portal StepStone in 2023

By Klaus Lauer

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German media group Axel Springer SPRGn.S wants to list its jobs portal StepStone next year if market conditions are right, its chief executive, Mathias Doepfner, told an internal company podcast accessed by Reuters on Thursday.

Axel Springer had planned StepStone's initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt this year but shelved plans after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, sources have previously told Reuters.

StepStone's value was estimated at around 7 billion euros ($7.42 billion) at the end of 2021.

"A very big project for next year is - ideally, if the macro environment allows - an IPO of Stepstone," said Doepfner. "One can say that StepStone's accelerated growth and good profitability have compensated for other areas that were less profitable due to declining advertising and the general economy."

Doepfner also said that business was "incredibly good" at Springer's advertising subsidiary Awin and at the marketing company Bonial.

Overall, it was too early to give exact 2022 figures for the group, but November and December were surprisingly good, he said.

"If we take it everything together, Axel Springer will be both with regard to revenues and with regard to profits way better than we thought let's say in summer this year," Doepfner said.

However, he warned that live reporting from the Bild newspaper's Bild TV broadcast arm had been expensive without getting enough audience reach. He also said costs for the "Bild" and "Welt" brand groups would have to be reduced in 2023.

The U.S. investment company KKR is now the largest Springer shareholder with 35.6%. Doepfner himself has 21.9%.

StepStone says it publishes around 600,000 job advertisements from more than 150,000 companies every year. The job portal employs around 4,000 people in more than 30 countries and generated sales of around 800 million euros in 2021.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

