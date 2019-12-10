Axel Springer: KKR's Tender Offer Receives Last Outstanding Merger Clearance

(RTTNews) - Axel Springer AG (AXELF.PK) said KKR's voluntary public tender offer may be closed as all closing conditions are fulfilled. Based on the acceptance rate of the tender offer plus further market purchases, KKR has secured 44.28 percent of the share capital and the voting rights of Axel Springer SE. Axel Springer said it can now implement the strategic partnership with KKR.

The settlement of the tender offer will be effected by 27 December 2019. Shareholders will receive 63.00 euros in return for each tendered share of Axel Springer SE.

