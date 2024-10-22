Axel REE Unveils Promising High-Grade Discoveries

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Limited has reported promising initial assay results from its Caldas Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade rare earth elements, including neodymium and praseodymium. The findings suggest significant mineralization potential at depth, positioning the project as a promising exploration site. The company plans to continue its drilling program to further evaluate the extent of these valuable resources.

