Axel REE Unveils Promising High-Grade Discoveries

October 22, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Limited has reported promising initial assay results from its Caldas Project in Brazil, revealing high-grade rare earth elements, including neodymium and praseodymium. The findings suggest significant mineralization potential at depth, positioning the project as a promising exploration site. The company plans to continue its drilling program to further evaluate the extent of these valuable resources.

