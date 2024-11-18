News & Insights

Axel REE Ltd. Reports Promising Exploration in Brazil

November 18, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Ltd. has announced significant progress in its critical minerals exploration efforts in Brazil, highlighting high-grade rare earth element findings from their drilling programs. The company’s exploration activities, particularly in the Poços de Caldas region, show promising results with high concentrations of total rare earth oxides, a positive indicator for potential investors interested in mineral resources.

