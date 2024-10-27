News & Insights

Axel REE Ltd Embarks on Promising Drilling Projects

Axel REE Ltd. (AU:AXL) has released an update.

Axel REE Ltd has commenced significant drilling programs at its Caladão and Caldas REE projects in Brazil, exploring promising rare earth element mineralizations. The company successfully raised $13.3 million through its IPO and is fully funded to advance these exploration initiatives. With its strategic location in Brazil’s Lithium Valley and near major projects, Axel REE is poised for exciting developments in the mineral exploration sector.

